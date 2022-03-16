ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Donkey Jamboree Brings Kids Of All Ages

By vrobison
mvprogress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeaceful Valley Donkey Rescue held a Donkey Jamboree as a special fundraising event on Saturday, Mar. 12 at the parking lot of the Eureka Resort. The event brought a huge crowd of attendees both young and old alike. Two donkeys, Bo and Pepper, entertained the kids and grownups. Donkey stuffed toys,...

mvprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Rooms With A Purpose brings joy to kids

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rooms With A Purpose works to help and bring a smile to kids’ faces that face life-changing illnesses. They are a nonprofit organization that creates dream bedroom makeovers for these children. It is a complete surprise as they get the families out of the...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Hot 97-5

North Dakota, What Age Is It Legal To Leave Your Kids Home Alone?

On Tuesday, AP News reported teachers in the Minneapolis School District walked off the job. That's 29,000 kids with no school tomorrow. In neighboring St. Paul, teachers and administrators were able to hammer out an agreement to avert a strike in their schools. It probably doesn't hurt that the annual salary for a teacher in St. Paul is over $85,000 while teachers in Minneapolis average $71,000 a year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
CBS 8

Summer Camps return to Birch Aquarium for kids ages 5-13

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — This summer Birch Aquarium is once again offering in-person camps for children ages 5-13. Registration is now open for full and half-day camps with experiences available both at the aquarium and at the beach. As the public outreach center for Scripps Institution of Oceanography...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KEVN

Heartland Dancing shares the love of dance with all ages

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Local dance instructor, Debbie Ellerton of Heartland Dancing, showed us some moves in studio in advance of this weekend’s Black Hills Wedding Market. The Market will feature wedding professionals from caricaturists to bakeries to planners to dancers. Debbie has been teaching dance in the...
RAPID CITY, SD
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)   Gospel legend LaShun Pace has passed away. Larry Reid first reported the news of Pace’s passing. Pace got her start performing with The Anointed Pace Sisters along with her sisters Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, and Lydia. […]
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donkey#Volunteers#Jamboree#Railroads#Indian
Parents Magazine

'Turning Red' Is the Universal Coming of Age Story My Kids and I Need

Growing up in Central New York in the 1980s, in one of only three Asian families in my school district, I never saw myself in the movies and novels I loved as a child. It didn't matter, though; I fell in love with the screen anyway. I didn't care if I was watching a film about a red-haired orphan during the Great Depression, or five boys from Oregon looking for treasure to save their families from foreclosure, or a lumpy brown extraterrestrial trying to find its way home. The stories I was exposed to through film and books allowed me to inhabit the lives of people outside of my small town, expanded my worldview, and shaped me into a person who is now, as a doctor, able to converse and empathize with both Silicon Valley millionaires and homeless people struggling with alcohol withdrawal.
OREGON STATE
TODAY.com

‘Off the charts’: This cute baby is astonishing the internet with her size

When Blaze Soliai was born six months ago, she was an average-sized baby weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. But since then, the breastfed infant has grown. A lot. “Now she’s 23 pounds and off the charts for weight and height,” Blaze’s mother, Leanne Soliai, told TODAY Parents. “Whenever we leave the house, people are like, 'Oh my God, I just want to squish her cheeks.' 'Look at those rolls!' She gets lots of attention.”
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy