No lifeguards required?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Educators will be back in Minneapolis schools Monday, and students will follow on Tuesday, after union members voted to ratify new contracts with the district. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals announced Sunday evening that a majority of members in both chapters voted in favor of ratification Sunday, marking the official end of a strike that lasted nearly three weeks. Minneapolis Public Schools and MFT reached tentative contract agreements early Friday morning. “We will return to our schools on Monday more united with our students, our communities, and each other,” said MFT teachers’ chapter president Greta Callahan....

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 34 MINUTES AGO