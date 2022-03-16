ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No lifeguards required?

Cover picture for the articleNo lifeguards required? Committee recommends opening pools if no lifeguards are available The Aquatics Advisory...

News4Jax.com

Need a summer job? The city of Jacksonville is hiring lifeguards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re a strong swimmer who’s looking for a summer job, then look no further. The city of Jacksonville is hiring lifeguards to staff public pools over the summer, the city announced on Thursday. The starting pay for newly hired city lifeguards is $12 an hour.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Nevada Appeal

Aquatic Facility hopes Carson seniors buoy lifeguard shortage

The participants in Mike Freeman’s lifeguard certification class don’t look like your typical lifeguards. With a few extra wrinkles and silver hairs, what they lack in youthfulness, they make up for with a passion for aquatics. Freeman is the recreation program manager at the Aquatic Facility, and he’s...
CARSON CITY, NV
Austin Monitor

Council pushes for plans to hire more lifeguards

The city of Austin, which operates 45 aquatic facilities, is desperately seeking lifeguards. Parks and Recreation Department spokeswoman Kanya Lyons told the Austin Monitor Thursday that her department still needs to hire 614 more lifeguards. Ideally, the city would like to have 750 lifeguard positions filled by the beginning of the summer.
AUSTIN, TX
