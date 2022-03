The City of Alexander City opened applications for a vacant seat on the board of education Monday, as board member Kelly Waldrop's five-year term comes to a close. School board members are interviewed, then appointed by a vote of the city council. Waldrop, currently in his second term on the Alexander City Board of Education, indicated at a special called board meeting last month that he would not be applying for a third.

