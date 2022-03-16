US Farmers Feel the Squeeze as Ukraine Invasion Sends Livestock Feed Costs Higher

Farming needs “certainty, commitment and consistency” from the Government to avoid more crises like the one engulfing the pig industry, agricultural leaders are warning.National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters will tell her organisation’s conference in Birmingham on Tuesday that the crisis in pig farming is a “disgrace” and a “disaster” for the industry which could and should have been avoided.An estimated 200,000 pigs are backed up on farms because of a lack of skilled butchers to process them, while 40,000 animals have been culled and their meat thrown away, farmers say.Ms Batters will tell delegates that the Government needs to...

