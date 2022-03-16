ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is today's Wordle answer #270?

By Becca Monaghan
Warning: Spoilers ahead.

It was intended to be a sentimental gift to his girlfriend, but no one could have predicted what was to follow. Since Josh Wardle launched the game late last year, Wordle has evolved into a worldwide phenomenon.

And, here we are 270 days later.

The viral game was bought out by the very publication it was inspired by, the New York Times , and there has since been an array of variations inspired by Wordle .

If you're new to the game, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: providing someone with food.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZr0q_0egZmbgB00

The answer for today is " CATER ", defined by Google as providing people with food and drink at a social event or gathering.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

