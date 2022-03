Stocks rose Tuesday as oil prices continued to drop further below $100 and a reading of wholesale inflation came in lighter than expected. The gains came as traders continued to eye the latest with ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine and China Covid lockdowns that could wreak havoc on tech supply chains. Investors were also reluctant to commit capital ahead of a big Federal Reserve monetary decision Wednesday, where the central bank is expected to hike rates for the first time since 2018.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO