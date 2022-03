Oregon softball proved a lot in nonconference play, now it has to try to replicate that success against better competition in the Pac-12. The No. 13 Ducks (19-3) are ninth nationally in fielding percentage, in the top 15 in various offensive categories including batting average, home runs and slugging percentage, and in the top 25 in ERA and strikeout-to-walk ratio. All this without All-American pitcher Brooke Yanez out for the season and all-Pac-12 catcher Terra McGowan missing the last month due to a right hand injury.

