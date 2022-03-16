ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Zealand to open to vaccinated travellers from May

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CvA1y_0egZUOpE00

New Zealand will finally end its worldwide travel ban at 11.59pm on 1 May 2022 – meaning fully vaccinated British tourists and people visiting family and friends can visit from 2 May.

By then the borders will have been shut to most UK visitors for 774 days as part of the nation’s policy to limit the impact of coronavirus.

“We’re ready to welcome the world back,” said the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern .

The government in Wellington had previously said that travellers from around 60 “visa waiver” countries, including the UK, would be allowed back in from July 2022.

Australian visitors are permitted to enter New Zealand from 11.59pm on 12 April.

Quarantine will no longer apply, but travellers to New Zealand will have to take three Covid tests: one before departure, another on entry and a third taken five or six days after arrival.

In addition, they must meet the rules for the nation in which they change planes – there are no longer direct flights between the UK and New Zealand.

The move follows Australia’s reopening on 21 February (with Western Australia following on 3 March).

New Zealand is far more economically dependent on international visitors than is Australia, and the government hopes the move will trigger a revival in the nation’s tourism industry.

Visitors must apply for an Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) prior to coming to New Zealand, and pay NZ$35 ($18) for the International Visitor Levy.

René de Monchy, chief executive for Tourism New Zealand, said: “Our people and place are what make us unique, and we look forward to sharing this with the world again”.

His colleague Sarah Handley, general manager Americas & Europe, said: “The announcement today will give our tourism industry the certainty and boost it needs to ramp up efforts in international markets.”

But the opening to British travellers will take place at the same time as the onset of winter: the start of May in the southern hemisphere corresponds with the beginning of November in the northern half of the planet.

While some winter sports fans will be tempted, significant numbers are not expected to arrive until late in 2022.

In addition, New Zealand now has one of the world’s highest rates of Covid-19 infections. New cases are averaging around 20,000 per day, which relative to population would represent more than a quarter-million new daily infections in the UK.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Europe’s travel rules are dropping as fast as its Covid cases

Travel restrictions are quickly disappearing in Europe, with new announcements coming by the week — and, more recently, by the day. Changes to eliminate Covid-related travel rules gained momentum in January, as a wave of omicron-related infections engulfed the continent. But parts of Europe didn't wait to act. Citing...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Dubai, Canada, Tunisia, Jordan and Cyprus remove testing requirements for travellers

Dubai, Canada, Italy, Tunisia, Jordan and Cyprus are among the latest countries to relax testing requirements for vaccinated travellers.Countries the world over are easing strict entry rules for foreign arrivals as coronavirus infections and hospitalisations fall.As of 26 February, travellers flying into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - of which Dubai is the most popular with tourists - will no longer have to present a negative PCR test beforehand provided they are double-jabbed.However, according to the updated advice page from airline Emirates, “If requested, passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai and self quarantine until they receive...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday urged Americans to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand and Thailand over COVID-19 cases. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the three destinations. In total, the CDC urges...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Government#Tourism New Zealand#Traveler#Europe#British#Australian#Covid#Eta
Shropshire Star

France condemns ‘inhumane’ British policy on Ukrainian refugees

It is claimed hundreds have been diverted from Calais to UK consulates in Paris and Brussels because they did not have a valid visa. France has urged Britain to do more to help Ukrainian refugees trying to come to the UK from Calais, as Justice Secretary Dominic Raab defended the visa rules for those fleeing the conflict.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
AOL Corp

Which EU countries are open to US tourists? A breakdown of EU travel restrictions by country

Interested in traveling to Europe? You're going to have to do your homework first. Travelers looking to travel to Europe this year face a mishmash of travel restrictions across European Union member states. Some countries, like Spain, require travelers to be vaccinated and boosted before entry. Others, like Ireland, allow unvaccinated travelers to enter with a negative coronavirus test. Nearly all are keeping international travelers on their toes by constantly updating their entry requirements to match the fluctuating state of the pandemic.
TRAVEL
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of Imminent “Anthropulse” As COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Ease

A leading ecologist from the University of St Andrews calls for coordinated action to investigate the environmental impacts of humanity’s emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic. In early 2020, Covid-19 lockdowns caused an ‘anthropause’ – a drastic global reduction in human mobility. Two years later, as restrictions are gradually being...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Priti Patel refuses to waive visa rules for fleeing Ukrainian refugees because of ‘security advice’

Priti Patel has refused to copy the EU by waiving visa rules for refugees fleeing Ukraine, insisting it would undermine “the strongest security advice”.A fellow cabinet minister had hinted a rethink was on the way – after strict limits even on bringing in the family members of Ukrainians already in the UK were attacked as “shameful”.But the home secretary ruled out waiving visas, telling MPs: “The approach we are taking is based on the strongest security advice.”Ms Patel claimed up to 100,000 Ukrainians could still come to the UK – even though only the partners, children or sick relatives...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Finally: Vaccinated New Zealanders Can Start Flying Home This Weekend

New Zealand is taking another step forward in its staged border reopening this weekend. After reopening to fully vaccinated Kiwis from Australia earlier this week, the country will start allowing fully vaccinated New Zealanders elsewhere in the world to fly home this weekend without the need to complete any quarantine or self-isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tennis World Usa

New Zealand and Australia relaxes their borders

The New Zealand government’s slow approach to reopening its borders is now in full swing with overseas-based citizens returning home. New Zealanders stranded overseas by the pandemic returned home at the beginning of March as the country began relaxing some of the world’s toughest COVID-related border restrictions. NEW...
CORONAVIRUS
click orlando

As virus cases go from 1 to 24,000, New Zealand changes tack

WELLINGTON – Back in August, New Zealand's government put the entire nation on lockdown after a single community case of the coronavirus was detected. On Tuesday, when new daily cases hit a record of nearly 24,000, officials told hospital workers they could help out on understaffed COVID-19 wards even if they were mildly sick themselves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

549K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy