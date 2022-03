The restaurant employee reportedly fired 5 shots at a customer because he was making faces at her through the car window and threw mayonnaise in her face. Her aunt says that her niece was defending herself. Witnesses said that the 30-year-old restaurant worker opened fire on a man following an argument at the drive-thru window. The worker’s relative said that the customer she shot had squirted or thrown mayonnaise in her face.

