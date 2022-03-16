ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Egg Quesadilla

By Recipes
Farm and Dairy
 5 days ago

Crack the egg into the bowl, add a pinch of salt, and use the fork to beat the mixture well until the yolk and white are evenly yellow. Put the pan on the...

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Turmeric Pickled Deviled Eggs

A new twist on deviled eggs? Some say it can't be done, but we're here with a fun, whimsical new way to serve this classic Southern appetizer. There are bound to be quite a few renditions of deviled eggs at the church potluck, and we have a surefire recipe to help yours stand out. These Turmeric Pickled Deviled Eggs are something that we can almost guarantee your crowd has never seen before.
RECIPES
Food52

Grated Egg Salad

I started grating hard-boiled eggs a while back, when I couldn’t find my egg slicer, and I’ve been doing it ever since. You can grate eggs coarsely or finely, then pile directly on toast, or salads, or really anything you can think of. For this recipe, grating yields an egg salad unlike any other. Instead of chunky, the texture is airy and light, thanks to delicate wisps of white and yolk. Feel free to swap in your favorite method for hard-boiling eggs—just make sure the yolk is fully set, not runny. Beyond the classic mayo and mustard, this salad has tons of flavor: toasted and crushed spices, freshly chopped herbs, a whole jalapeño, and both lemon juice and zest for brightness. Spread it on toast, turn it into sandwiches, or, my favorite, serve it with crunchy potato chips. If you're serving it open-faced on toast, you can boil an extra egg and grate that on top of the egg salad as a pretty garnish. —Carolina Gelen.
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

Creamed Egg & Ham Casserole

1/4 cup cheddar cheese powder (available in bulk food store) Melt butter in a saucepan. Stir in cajun seasoning, basil, parsley, flour and cheese sauce mix. Gradually add milk. Cook and stir until smooth after each addition; continue stirring until thickened. Stir in ham and eggs. Tear two of the...
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

Creme Egg Cheesecake

If you’re looking for a prepare-ahead Easter dessert that you can whip out after Easter lunch, this indulgent cheesecake is just the thing. Layers of chocolate cheesecake, caramel cheesecake, a chocolate digestive biscuit base and a generous topping of Cadbury's creme eggs will make this a pudding to remember.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egg Yolk#Egg White#The Egg#Melted Cheese#Food Drink
marthastewart.com

Custard Egg Sandwich on Shokupan

The cooled custard can be cut into servings and refrigerated in an airtight container. Reheat it in the microwave (for 30 seconds) or a 300°F oven to room temperature or until just warm.
RECIPES
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For In-N-Out Burger Closings in 2022

The west coast chain remains hugely popular, but have recent business decisions harmed its reputation?. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: The Harris Poll, Inc.com, Mashed.com, Patch.com, In-N-Out Burger Executive Vice President Bob Lang, Jr, Calpirg.org, MailChimp.com, and In-N-Out Burger company executive Arnie Wensinger.
The Daily South

No-Stuff Deviled Eggs

Break out the sleeve of Ritz crackers: deviled eggs just got an upgrade. Deviled eggs are one of the most popular appetizers that you'll find at any church potluck or family reunion, but their slippery whites and creamy interior can make them a mess to transport and eat. We're solving that problem with these No-Stuff Deviled Eggs, which are essentially sliced deviled eggs on crackers. These bite-sized appetizers have the richness and flavor of traditional deviled eggs, without any of the hassle of mashing yolks and piping filling into cooked egg white halves.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Farm and Dairy

“McGriddle” Bake

Prepare a greased 8×8 or 9×9 baking pan. Tear pancakes into large bite-sized pieces and arrange in pan; drizzle with syrup. Break eggs on top of pancake layer. Poke the yolks, but don’t stir. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, then the meat on top. Bake uncovered until...
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

Good Morning Rice Pudding

Put the rice and milk in the pot, put the pot on the stove, and turn the heat to medium. When the liquid comes to a boil (you’ll know it’s boiling because you’ll see little bubbles breaking at the surface), lower the heat to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the milk has been absorbed by the rice, about 30 minutes.
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

Classic Sour-Cream Coffee Cake

Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease an 8-cup tube pan or 8-inch cake pan. Mix chopped nuts, brown sugar, and cinnamon to make topping and set aside. Stir or sift flour with baking powder, baking soda, and salt until dry ingredients are well combined. Cream the butter with...
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

Skillet Hash Browns

Mix everything but the potatoes, then stir in shredded potatoes. Heat skillet with 3 tablespoons butter or oil. Add potatoes and press down with spatula. Brown on one side, approximately 15 minutes, then the other side for 5-10 minutes. Eat with ketchup.
RECIPES
Food Network

How to Make Egg Salad

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. When you’ve got a batch of hard-boiled eggs in the fridge you can have egg salad in minutes with just mayo, mustard, salt and pepper. Once you’ve got that down, you can branch out and try some of our ideas for making it even more delicious. Follow our tips for hard-boiling eggs, storing them, chopping them and then making egg salad.
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

Oatmeal Pancakes

Mix first 3 ingredients and let sit for 5-10 minutes. Mix in the remaining ingredients. Do not over mix. Fry in oiled skillet. Serve with maple syrup.
RECIPES
OCRegister

Taco Tuesday: These fried quesadillas in Santa Ana are a revelation

These quesadillas will blow your mind. They did mine. Behold the quesadillas fritas at Los Dorados BBQ, a new Cuernavaca-inspired taqueria in Santa Ana. First things first, though: The restaurant’s name is mildly confusing. There is no barbecue or barbacoa here. Chef Miguel Romero’s menu does not revolve around a grill of any kind. In addition to fried tacos, the real house specialty is fried quesadillas. And they are probably unlike anything you’ve ever eaten.
SANTA ANA, CA
Farm and Dairy

Hot Cross Buns With Icing

Combine the milk, sugar, butter, and salt. When lukewarm, add the yeast cake dissolved in water. Add the egg and mix well. Sift together the flour, cinnamon, and cloves, add the currants and citron, and mix thoroughly. Add to the wet ingredients and mix well. Cover and let rise in...
RECIPES
KFOR

MIO: Sheet pan quesadillas with jalapeno ranch dip

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Quesadilla fans will love this recipe. It’s a giant quesadilla made right onto a sheet pan, stuffed with chicken, veggies, beans, bacon and cheese. If that isn’t enough, it’s then baked, cut into squares and served with a spicy and creamy jalapeno ranch.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Farm and Dairy

Watch their aim

The winter, 1963, I was barely 10 years old and learning how to milk our cows,. night and morning in the cold. I poured the grain and watched them eat, each cow in her own stall. Their. stomachs churned away down low, forming cud into a ball. That cud then...
ANIMALS
Farm and Dairy

Outdoor sporting goods surplus and new tools auction.

Load of Outdoor Sporting Goods Surplus from one of the top national retailers and catalogsellers!. Overstock, shelf pulls, damaged packaging, seasonal, display models, liquidation,returns. Bikes, basketball hoops, trampolines, grills, meat grinders, hunting cameras, blinds,tents, bows, knives, scopes, fryers, patio heater, coolers, ping pongs tables, chairs, all types ofsports related items,...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy