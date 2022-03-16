Skillet Hash Browns

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. TikTok has definitely become a destination online, and not just for young kids wanting to learn the latest and greatest dance moves. Per Business Insider, the popular social media platform had more traffic than Google in 2021. One reason for its popularity is it is full of game-changing food content — the website and app have given us a trick that changed the way we make mashed potatoes, showcased people complaining about the tipping culture, confused us with breakfast hacks, and had many of us trying the viral feta pasta recipe that was all over the internet. Its impact on the cooking world is real.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO