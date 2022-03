When the Purdue women’s basketball team opens postseason, it’s going to see a veteran Southern Illinois team, both from the players and the coach. The Salukis (21-9) won their regular-season conference championship, but lost in the semi-final round of the post-season tournament eliminating them from the NCAA Tournament. So, the women’s NIT might provide some solace, but it was not where Southern hoped to be.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO