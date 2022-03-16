ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students found animal welfare society

By Lucy Hodgman
Yale Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to David Rosenbloom ’25, Simon Billings ’25 and Manny Rutinel LAW ’22 — the cofounders of the Yale Animal Society — animal welfare affects everyone. The student organization, which plans to officially begin programming next fall, focuses on the potential for a more humane food system. All three student founders...

yaledailynews.com

WSAZ

Students give back to animal shelter

Anatomy of the ear with Ascent Audiology and Hearing. First and fierce: what women have done and where they're going. First and fierce: what women have done and where they're going. Take action for heart health. Updated: 8 hours ago. Take action for heart health. Corey Smith at Third Thursday...
KTUL

Tulsa Animal Welfare at 'code red' with influx of pet intakes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Animal Welfare says it's at "code red" and over capacity after more than 60 animals have been brought in over the last two days. Adopters, fosters, rescue partners, and community help are all needed to help prevent euthanasia, the shelter says. If you have...
TULSA, OK
One Green Planet

Bag Found with Multiple Animal Heads, Police Speculate Animal Sacrifice Ritual

Last month, multiple animal heads were found in a plastic bag in Rhode Island. East Greenwich police speculate this was some sort of religious animal sacrifice ritual. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty (RISPCA) reported that the bag was found near a boat launch on February 25th, 2022, after it was brought to the attention of local police. The bag had a calf’s head, several rooster heads, a lamb head, and a goat head.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
The Independent

Animal welfare charity raises £35,000 to help pets of Ukrainian refugees

An animal welfare charity has thanked the British public after raising £35,000 to support Ukrainian refugees’ pets arriving in Romania.Dogs, cats and even snakes have featured in images and reports from war-torn Ukraine, with many people fleeing the conflict by heading to Poland or Romania – where they can stay with their pets.Underdog International launched a fundraiser on February 26 – two days after Russia invades its neighbour – to support non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Romania working with Ukrainian refugees and their pets.It created an online wishlist which included “pet food, medical kits for animals and for humans and baby...
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Animal Society giving free pet vaccines

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is partnering with Petco Love for a free vaccine clinic happening this month. In part of National Pet Vaccination Month, Petco Love and Charleston Animal Society encourage pet parents to keep their furry friends up to date on their shots with a free vaccination clinic happening […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
KRQE News 13

Animal Welfare waiving adoption fees this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Welfare is once again waiving its adoption fees. The department will host an event called Limited Edition Pet-Opoly Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pets will be spayed or neutered and will receive vaccinations and a microchip. Animal Welfare is also offering one day of free basic dog training […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Yale Daily News

“The workforce behind the workforce”: New Haven rallies for child care providers

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of New Haven residents gathered on the Green to advocate for child care providers. Four hundred fifty supporters attended the 8 a.m. rally to protest a lack of state funding for the child care industry. The New Haven rally was one of eight statewide events organized by Child Care for Connecticut’s Future, or CCfCF, a statewide organization that seeks equity for child care providers. Supporters congregated in Bridgeport, Danbury, New Britain, New London, Stratford, Stamford, Waterbury and New Haven in solidarity for the cause. The group dubbed their movement the #MorningWithoutChildCare, a message to legislators calling attention to child care as an essential service. Primarily, CCfCF wants an additional $700 million to be allocated to their industry in the governor’s budget.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

WANG: For crying out loud

In my first week of Zoom college, I attended a Yale Political Union debate on the topic, “Resolved: Sign the Harper’s Letter.” In the two years that followed, countless op-eds have been published to diagnose the uniquely modern malaise of cancel culture and the way it plagues college campuses, chafes hungry young minds and silences those who hold alternative perspectives. So it came as no surprise to me that last Monday the op-ed published in the New York Times has thoroughly made its rounds through the minds of professors and students alike. The phrase “I Came to College Eager to do X. I Found Y Instead” has altogether become a meme.
NEW HAVEN, CT

