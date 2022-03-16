ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's Covid Spike: What We Know and Don't Know About Its Economic Impact

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last few days, mainland China has seen its worst Covid outbreak since the initial height of the pandemic in early 2020 — when the economy contracted. "Economic loss may be real this time," Citi analysts said in a report, estimating the outbreak could hit China's first quarter GDP by...

WKRC

What rising COVID-19 cases in China means for us in the United States

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The number of cases of COVID-19 continues to decline in the US, but is rapidly rising in some parts of China. Case numbers in China are being closely watched, according to infectious disease specialists. Right now, it appears they are increasing due to what appears to be a subvariant of omicron.
Fortune

China’s tech hub Shenzhen locks down 17.5 million residents, closing Apple factories and risking chaos in global supply chain

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Apple supplier Foxconn shut operations at two of its largest manufacturing sites in Shenzhen on Monday, after authorities in China’s southern tech hub ordered the city of 17.5 million into lockdown to combat an outbreak of COVID-19. Foxconn, Apple’s top iPhone manufacturer, said it is waiting on the advice of the local government to determine when the factories will reopen.
Beijing, CN
China
Motley Fool

China Markets Lose Most in 14 Years Amid Flash Panic Sale

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
KTLA

COVID-19 cases more than double in 1 day amid China’s growing outbreak

China’s new COVID-19 cases Tuesday more than doubled from the previous day as the country faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. The National Health Commission said 3,507 new locally spread cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, up from 1,337 a day earlier. A fast-spreading variant […]
The Independent

Covid: Nearly 30 million people under lockdown as China grapples with worst outbreak in two years

China has put nearly 30 million people under strict lockdown measures as the country recorded a steep rise in new coronavirus infections, which have hit a two-year high.A total of 5,280 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in the country on Tuesday, more than double the cases recorded the previous day, prompting the return of hazmat-suited health officials taking over streets for mass testing.At least 13 cities across the country were under full lockdown as of Tuesday, with partial lockdowns imposed in dozens of other cities.China has taken some of the most drastic measures since the start of the pandemic,...
The Atlantic

Russia’s Economic Blackout Will Change the World

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. In a matter of days, the United States, Europe, and others have excommunicated Russia from the world stage, isolating the 11th-largest economy financially, commercially, and culturally. The U.S. and Europe have frozen foreign assets held by Russia’s central bank, hurting its ability to stabilize its currency. Private companies, including Apple, Netflix, Adidas, and BP, have cut off the Russian market, and the U.S. has moved to ban Russian oil imports. Sports leagues, film festivals, and other cultural institutions have banished Russian competitors. McDonald’s is closing its Russian franchises. Many of these measures are unprecedented for a country of Russia’s stature. Collectively, they amount to a radical worldwide experiment in moral retribution. If Vladimir Putin sought to expand the Russian empire by hard power, he has achieved the very opposite: the diminishment of Russia through an unprecedented display of global soft power.
Phone Arena

Apple's top contract manufacturer forced to shut for at least one week as COVID returns in China

A renewed wave of COVID cases in China has forced contract manufacturer Foxconn to temporarily close its factory in Shenzhen. This could result in some delays when it comes to the shipments of certain Apple devices since Foxconn is responsible for the production of many of the tech giant's products including certain iPhone models. The company says that it will now depend on backup plans to prevent any disruptions.
