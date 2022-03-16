ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kuemper, Avalanche power play take care of Kings in 3-0 win

By Associated Press
KRDO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second consecutive shutout, Valeri Nichushkin and J.T. Compher...

KRDO

Bruins acquire Lindholm, beef up blue line for playoff push

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins strengthened their blue line as they make a push for the playoffs. They acquired defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Kodie Curran from the Anaheim Ducks for John Moore, Urho Vaakanainen and a package of draft picks. The Bruins will send a first-round pick this year and second rounders in 2023 and ’24 to the Ducks. Anaheim will also pay half of Lindholm’s salary. The 28-year-old Swede was the top defenseman on the market heading into Monday’s trade deadline.
NHL
KRDO

Hurricanes’ Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night’s game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.
NHL

