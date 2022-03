Per James Palmer, former Eagles' linebacker Alex Singleton will sign with the Broncos. (James Palmer on Twitter) Since 2020, Singleton is tied for 6th in the league in combined tackles with 257. This move helps bolster a Broncos defense that was actually dead last in total team tackles in 2021. Of course, less tackles on defense is not necessarily a bad thing by any means. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old can also contribute on special teams as he was a linebacker and special teams captain for the Eagles last season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO