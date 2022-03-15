ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lennar Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

By Deepa Sarvaiya
Cover picture for the articleLennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th, after market close. The consensus...

Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares rose 1.2% to $56.50 in after-hours trading. Caleres (NYSE: CAL) reported better-than-expected results...
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lennar, Williams-Sonoma and More

Here's a look at the notable stocks making moves in extended trading. Lennar - Shares of the homebuilder rose 2% after Lennar reported better-than-expected revenue for its fiscal first quarter. Lennar reported $6.20 billion in revenue, above the $6.08 billion expected, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share did miss estimates, however, which the company attributed to its investment portfolio.
Benzinga

Longboard Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Longboard Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 20.93%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.43. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Benzinga

Volt Information Sciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Volt Information Sciences (AMEX:VOLT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Volt Information Sciences beat estimated earnings by 123.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was up $8.97 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Concrete Pumping Holdings Q1 Earnings

Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Concrete Pumping Holdings missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $15.03 million from...
Benzinga

Toronto-Dominion Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Toronto-Dominion Bank beat estimated earnings by 1.23%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.62. Revenue was up $613.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Limoneira Q1 Earnings

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Limoneira missed estimated earnings by 52.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $999.00 thousand from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: REV Group Q1 Earnings

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. REV Group beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.11. Revenue was down $17.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

ABM Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights

ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ABM Indus beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.78. Revenue was up $444.00 million from the same...
Seeking Alpha

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.18M (+23.1% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, CPRX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
Benzinga

Recap: Mission Produce Q1 Earnings

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mission Produce missed estimated earnings by 440.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $43.40 million from the same...
Seekingalpha.com

36 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Two Dividend Kings

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List. Dividend increases are an outward sign from management that business is going well, and the company can increasingly reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week.
MarketWatch

Williams-Sonoma Q4 profit beats expectations, retailer raises dividend by 10%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM, +2.65% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Wednesday after the retailer reported quarterly profit above expectations and raised its dividend. Williams-Sonoma said it earned $403 million, or $5.41 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $309 million, or $3.92 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $2.5 billion, from $2.3 billion a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $5.42 a share. FactSet consensus called for adjusted earnings of $4.82 a share on sales of $2.6 billion. "These results reflect the resilience in our business model, as we successfully navigated unprecedented challenges within the supply chain, material and labor shortages, and capacity limitations from our incredible consumer demand," Chief Executive Laura Alber said in a statement. The company said it expects a fiscal 2022 financial performance "in line with our long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth, increasing revenues to $10 billion by fiscal year 2024," as well as operating margins "relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin." Separately, the retailer said its board has authorized a 10% dividend increase to 78 cents a share, payable on May 27, and also has approved a new $1.5 billion stock buyback program, superseding the about $750 million that remains outstanding under the company's current stock repurchase authorization. The moves were thanks to an "impressive finish to fiscal 2021, our strong liquidity position, and our operating cash flows," the company said. Williams-Sonoma stock ended the regular trading day up 2.7%.
Seekingalpha.com

Champions Oncology's (CSBR) CEO Ronnie Morris on Q3 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Champions Oncology Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. And we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation.
