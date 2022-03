Four Long Beach Poly basketball players are still alive in the NCAA Tournament with tickets punched for the Sweet 16. On the court, Myles Johnson and Peyton Watson are on the UCLA team that will face North Carolina Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Sweet Sixteen. Both have contributed this year and will have to step up this week with an injury to Jaime Jaquez Jr., a key player for the Bruins.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO