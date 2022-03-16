ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton vs Tottenham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Tottenham travel to Brighton on the Premier League tonight knowing that they must take three points if they are to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Antonio Conte’s side were beaten 3-2 in a thriller at Old Trafford on Saturday to leave Spurs six points behind fourth-place Arsenal having also played a game more.

Their north London rivals play Liverpool later this evening so Tottenham know they must win in case Mikel Arteta’s side slip up at the Emirates.

Brighton were beaten 2-0 by Jurgen Klopp’s side at the Amex Stadium last weekend as the Seagulls suffered a fifth-straight defeat in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is Brighton vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm GMT on Wednesday 15 March at the Amex Stadium, Brighton.

How can I watch it?

It is not being shown live on TV in the UK. Highlights will be available to watch after the match on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Confirmed line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Duffy, Cucurella; Bissouma, March, Gross, Mac Allister; Trossard, Maupay

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Odds

Brighton: 9/4

Draw: 23/10

Tottenham: 5/4

Prediction

By Tottenham’s recent record, a defeat for Antonio Conte’s side has usually been followed by a victory, and vice versa. However, regardless of their inconsistent run, Tottenham are still favourites and will be motivated to get back on track against a Brighton side who are on a poor run. Brighton 0-2 Tottenham

