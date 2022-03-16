Brighton vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Antonio Conte has called on his Tottenham squad to give even more than 100 percent when they travel to Brighton tonight in the Premier League.

The Italian knows that only a win on the south coast will do as Spurs look to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive.

Defeat against Manchester United on Saturday after Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic hat-trick left Tottenham six points behind fourth-place Arsenal having also played a game more.

Spurs have been blighted by inconsistency in recent weeks so will be looking to respond against a Brighton side who have lost five Premier League games in a row.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is Brighton vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm GMT on Wednesday 15 March at the Amex Stadium, Brighton.

How can I watch it?

It is not being shown live on TV in the UK. Highlights will be available to watch after the match on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Confirmed line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Duffy, Cucurella; Bissouma, March, Gross, Mac Allister; Trossard, Maupay

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Odds

Brighton: 9/4

Draw: 23/10

Tottenham: 5/4

Prediction

By Tottenham’s recent record, a defeat for Antonio Conte’s side has usually been followed by a victory, and vice versa. However, regardless of their inconsistent run, Tottenham are still favourites and will be motivated to get back on track against a Brighton side who are on a poor run. Brighton 0-2 Tottenham