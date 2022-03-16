Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool head to Arsenal on Wednesday night looking to pile the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Victory for Jurgen Klopp ’s side would leave them just one point off the leaders, having narrowed the gap from 12 points at one stage with what is already an eight-game win-streak in the top flight.

FOLLOW LIVE: Premier League action as Arsenal host Liverpool

The Gunners, meanwhile, are looking to tighten their grip on fourth and a return to the Champions League next season.

They are only a point ahead of Man United and three ahead of West Ham, but have played three fixtures fewer than both before this game at the Emirates Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 16 March 2022 at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

ARS - Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Diaz

Odds

Arsenal 31/10

Draw 3/1

Liverpool 13/14

Prediction

It’s a long time since Arsenal won a meaningful encounter between the sides and given the visitors’ recent league form, there’s little reason to suspect that will change here. An away victory to keep both title race and top-four fight interesting. Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool .