Is Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Karl Matchett
 4 days ago

The Premier League title race could reach boiling point on Wednesday night, as Liverpool look to close to within a single point of Manchester City - a remarkable turnaround given a double-digit points lead for the reigning champions not long ago.

Arsenal have their own objectives at hand though as they host the Reds, namely that of ensuring they secure a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League.

Victory for the Gunners would mean a four-point buffer down to Manchester United, and still with two games in hand for Mikel Arteta ’s side after Wednesday.

But Liverpool have won eight on the spin and knocked Arsenal out of the League Cup semi-finals , en route to picking up silverware at Wembley earlier this year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 16 March 2022 at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

ARS - Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Diaz

Odds

Arsenal 31/10

Draw 3/1

Liverpool 13/14

Prediction

It’s a long time since Arsenal won a meaningful encounter between the sides and given the visitors’ recent league form, there’s little reason to suspect that will change here. An away victory to keep both title race and top-four fight interesting. Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool .

