Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Three points for Arsenal on Wednesday night would go a long way toward securing the top-four finish in the Premier League which they crave this season.

However, in their way are the most in-form side in Europe: no club in any league is enjoying a run longer than Liverpool’s eight-match win streak right now.

The Reds have netted 21 times in that run, conceding only twice, highlighting the task which stands in front of Mikel Arteta and his side in midweek.

If the visitors claim the spoils, they will reduce the gap at the top of the table to just one point between themselves and leaders Man City, following their draw at Crystal Palace on Monday night .

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 16 March 2022 at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

ARS - Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Diaz

Odds

Arsenal 31/10

Draw 3/1

Liverpool 13/14

Prediction

It’s a long time since Arsenal won a meaningful encounter between the sides and given the visitors’ recent league form, there’s little reason to suspect that will change here. An away victory to keep both title race and top-four fight interesting. Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool .

