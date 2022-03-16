ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid Recap: COL - 3 | LAK - 0

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the second matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings the Avs lead the series 1-0. The newest addition to the Avalanche roster, defenseman Josh Manson, hit the ice with the team on a line with Ryan Murray. Colorado got an early lead in the game, scoring...

IN THIS ARTICLE
