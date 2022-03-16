Listen today: Rodrigo takes us to the Renaissance

Click here to read the full article. LaShun Pace, renowned gospel singer-songwriter and founding member of The Anointed Pace Sisters, had died. She was 60 years old. The Stellar Award winner had been on dialysis for five years and awaiting a new kidney, but passed away at an Atlanta hospital due to organ failure, Pace’s sister, Lydia, told 11 Alive. The tragic news was confirmed by her management team and family on Monday (March 21) in a post across her social media accounts. “Official announcement from the Pace Family,” the statement reads. “Please keep @loveaarion and the entire family in prayer....

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 29 MINUTES AGO