Live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, No. 2 Kentucky battles No. 15 Saint Peter’s in the first round of March Madness 2022! The Wildcats (26-7) enter the tourney having won seven of their last ten, last losing to the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC Tournament on March 12. The Saint Peter’s Peacocks (19-11) enter the dance on a seven-game winning streak, last feeling the sting of defeat when they played Siena on February 20. Kentucky is a substantial favorite to advance, but anything can happen in the wild world of March Madness. From start time to live stream info, here’s how...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO