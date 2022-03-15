Alcorn State vs Texas A&M – Watch NIT Tournament 2022 Basketball Online

Playing in a First Four game is nothing new to the Texas Southern Tigers, as they've done so each of the last two times they've participated in the NCAA Tournament. This year will be no different, as Texas Southern takes on the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at the UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday in a 2022 NCAA Tournament First Four contest. The SWAC tournament-champion Tigers (18-12) won both of their previous First Four games, defeating North Carolina Central in 2018 and Mount St. Mary's last year. The Islanders (23-11) earned a berth in the Tournament for the second time in program history with their victory over Southeastern Louisiana for the Southland Conference title.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO