The Colorado State Rams will meet the Michigan Wolverines in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon. Colorado State will enter the tournament with a 25-5 record and look to bounce back from a 63-58 loss to San Diego State. As for Michigan, they finished with a 17-14 record but struggled down the stretch and were able to book their spot in the tournament with an at-large bid.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO