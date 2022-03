The universe is not done messing with Nadia Vulvokov. The first teaser for Russian Doll's highly anticipated second season is here, and it's just as trippy as fans would expect. It features Nadia (played once again by series co-creator and showrunner Natasha Lyonne) getting on and off the subway and walking through a moonlit graveyard. Russian Doll enthusiasts will also note the ominous shot of season 1's infamous bathroom door and the return of season 1's Alan (Charlie Barnett) — this time around donning a mustache. And, if the clip below is anything to go by, it would seem Nadia's penchant for falling down stairs has not changed. The teaser also finally reveals when the new episodes drop: April 20.

