Roberts leads Washington State past Santa Clara 63-50 in NIT

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULLMAN, Wash. — Tyrell Roberts had 23 points as...

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Flowers scores 22, Washington St. beats SMU 75-63 in NIT

DALLAS (AP) — Michael Flowers had 22 points as Washington State beat SMU 75-63 in the second round of the NIT. Kendric Davis led the Mustangs with 30 points. On Wednesday, Washington State will face off against Brigham Young, (7 p.m. MDT, ESPN2) at the Marriott Center, with a trip to the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York City at stake.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

Sjolund hits 6 3s, Portland beats New Orleans at TBC

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kristian Sjolund hit a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to help Portland beat New Orleans 94-73 in the first round of The Basketball Classic. Portland (19-14), under first-year head coach Shantay Legans, won the first postseason game in program history. The Pilots made 32 of 64 from the field, hit 16 of 34 from 3-point range and had 28 assists. Troy Green led New Orleans (18-14) with 17 points and Derek St. Hilaire, the team’s leading scorer at 20.3 points per game, added 14 on 4-of-18 shooting.
NBA
State
Washington State
The Spun

NCAA Swimmer Who Finished Behind Lia Thomas Releases Statement

An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

Green hired as Illinois’ coach following success at Dayton

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois hired Shauna Green is its coach, hoping she can lift a struggling program following a winning tenure at Dayton. Green was chosen Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year three times while leading Dayton to five conference regular-season championships and a 127-50 record over six years. The Flyers went 26-6 this season, finishing first in the league in the regular season and beating DePaul in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Georgia. She replaces the retired Nancy Fahey. The Illini went 7-20 this season and were 42-99 overall in Fahey’s five years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

Huskers’ McGowens, B10 newcomer of year, to enter NBA draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowenshas announced he’s declaring for the NBA draft and will sign with an agent. The Associated Press Big Ten newcomer of the year averaged a team-high 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game as the highest-ranked recruit in program history. McGowens had 11 games with at least 20 points, including a season-high 29 against both Sam Houston State and Rutgers. He played his best down the stretch, averaging 19.8 points over 12 games. He’s been projected to be a late first-round or second-round pick.
NBA
KESQ

Warriors’ Curry expects to return by start of playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry said he’s confident he can return from a sprained left foot by the time the Golden State Warriors begin the playoffs. The two-time league MVP wore a white boot on his foot Sunday as he addressed reporters for the first time since leaving Golden State’s game Wednesday night after a collision with Boston’s Marcus Smart. With 12 games left in the regular season, Curry was asked if he felt he would be on the floor for the Warriors’ first playoff game, saying: “Yeah, we’ve got enough time for that … but I’m an optimist.” The Warriors are third in the Western Conference.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

Virginia wins NCAA women’s swimming and diving title

ATLANTA (AP) — Virginia’s Kate Douglass set another American record Saturday night at the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships and the Cavaliers won their second consecutive national title at the McAuley Aquatic Center. Virginia, which broke five American records and won 11 of 18 events at the four-day championships, finished with 551.5 points. Texas was second with 406 and Stanford third at 399.5. Douglass, who won the 50-yard freestyle Thursday and 100 butterfly Friday, finished the 200 breaststroke in 2 minutes 2.19 seconds — her third American record in three events at the championships. Alex Walsh, who won the 200 individual medley Thursday, took home titles in the 400 individual medley in a pool-record 3:57.2 and the 200 butterfly in a Virginia-record 1:50.79.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Spun

Nicholaus Iamaleava, 5-Star Quarterback, Announces Big Commitment

Long Beach Poly quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is a five-star prospect and one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. Today, he announced his commitment. On Monday, Iamaleava announced that he is joining the Tennessee Volunteers. Speaking to 247Sports, Iamaleava said that the Vols had “everything” he was looking for and that the people there made the school “feel like home.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
