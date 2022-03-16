Car and Driver Magazine 2-Year Subscription: 20 issues for $6.99

A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. Learn: 5 Collector's Items Worth Selling for Extra Cash Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new report from AAA found drivers across the country are shelling out tens of billions of dollars to repair damage to their cars caused by potholes. According to the report released Wednesday, about one in 10 drivers nationwide had to repair their car because a pothole seriously damaged it. Those repairs cost drivers a total of $26.5 billion in 2021 alone; on average, each repair cost about $600.
It's the best price we could find by $13. Shop Now at TradePub Features by Hamish Thomson. 5 Smart Ways to Defend Yourself Against Soaring Gas Prices. Getting gouged at the pump? Here are five things you can do in minutes to more than offset the added expense.
AMERICANS are holding on to their cars for longer as prices on the second hand market rocket, a study has revealed. The average car on US roads is now more than 12 years old, thanks to a microchip shortage, increased reliability, and the continuing effects of the Covid pandemic, IHS Markit reports.
Comments / 0