Car and Driver Magazine 2-Year Subscription: 20 issues for $6.99

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new report from AAA found drivers across the country are shelling out tens of billions of dollars to repair damage to their cars caused by potholes. According to the report released Wednesday, about one in 10 drivers nationwide had to repair their car because a pothole seriously damaged it. Those repairs cost drivers a total of $26.5 billion in 2021 alone; on average, each repair cost about $600.

