Shortly after Chris Brown announced his new single “Warm Embrace” he also made a huge announcement that he is headed on tour! Breezy hopped on Instagram and teased a tour with a mystery artist who many people assumed could be Trey Songz since they’re very close or even Tory Lanez. While all three artist have a ton of controversy surrounding them this is sure to be a sold out tour. Either way Chris said he and the mystery guest is about to “f**ck the summer up”. Get your popcorn ready!

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO