Hockey East announced its year end awards Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s conference championship at TD Garden. UMass senior Bobby Trivigno became just the second Minuteman to be named Player of the Year, following Cale Makar in 2019. His 45 points (18, goals, 27 assists) are good for fifth in the nation, and his 32 points in conference play were 6 more than his closest competitor. His 1.33 points per game also led Hockey East.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO