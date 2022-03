You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the digitization of every sector and insurance is no different. The entire insurance value chain has undergone some degree of digitization or automation or both. Automation and digitization, especially in product underwriting and distribution, have enabled a quick rise in embedded insurance. This has the potential to reduce the under-penetration of insurance in India significantly. In simple words, embedded insurance refers to bundling insurance along with a product or service at any point of sale. The insurance could be complementary like a warranty or customers may be asked to pay a nominal premium over and above the transaction cost.

