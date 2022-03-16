LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known. With communications crippled, movement restricted...
(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening, but he does not have Covid-19. "It is not COVID related. The Justice does not have COVID," a spokesperson for the Supreme Court said.
Republicans are sounding alarm bells over GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens after the former Missouri governor's ex-wife accused him of abusing her and their children while they were married. The detailed allegations are fueling a spike in GOP anxiety over his candidacy, with national Republicans distancing themselves from Greitens and...
Search efforts are ongoing following a China Eastern Airlines flight that crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday. It remains unknown if there are any survivors. The flight was a Boeing 737-800 aircraft and carried 132 people, comprising 123 passengers and nine crew members. It took off shortly after 1 p.m. local time. It was scheduled to land just after 3 p.m., but air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane around 2:15 p.m., according to USA Today.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged U.S. companies to make sure their digital doors are locked tight because of “evolving intelligence” that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine continues. Addressing corporate CEOs at their quarterly...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will thank Poland’s president for the country’s efforts to shelter Ukrainian refugees as part of his trip this week to Europe as Russian forces bear down in a nearly-month old invasion. Poland is a crucial ally in the Ukraine crisis. It...
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rules Monday that would force publicly traded companies to reveal the ways climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming. The SEC voted 3-1 Monday to propose long-awaited standards for how businesses traded on the stock market must...
WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - Russia's false accusations that Kyiv has biological and chemical weapons illustrate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering using them himself in his war against Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday, without citing evidence. Putin's "back is against the wall and now he's...
