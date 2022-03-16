Where You Should Travel This Year, According to Your Enneagram

We all have that one friend who is always jet-setting around the world. While they are out exploring new cultures and meeting fascinating people, we’re stuck at home scrolling through our Instagram feed. It can feel like a little bit of envy sets in every time we see their latest post from their vacation. But the days of just sitting on your couch and dreaming about traveling might be over because world traveler James Meeker has shared his top five tips to make sure that not only do you get to travel, but also have an amazing experience while doing so.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO