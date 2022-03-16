Where You Should Travel This Year, According to Your Enneagram

Among the topics that can split a household, sports, politics, religion, and iPhones versus Androids are known to be touchy subjects. Add to that list: junk drawers. Apparently this method for coping with homeless home items is enough to create a house divided. Over the weekend, designer Justina Blakeney shared on Instagram that her husband was all-caps SHOCKED to discover her stash of miscellany when they moved in together. Like any partner looking to settle a good-natured dispute, she turned to social media to ask who else was Team Junk Drawer, and hundreds of followers, including fellow design pros such as Dabito, Miki Carter of Plot Twist Interiors, and Alberthe Buabeng, weighed in.
