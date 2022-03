Just because you buy extra-virgin olive oil at the supermarket doesn’t mean it’s high quality. In fact, it doesn’t even mean that the oil is fresh. On the flip side, many high-end olive oils on the market will cost you an arm and a leg, so much so that you’ll be hesitant to use more than one modest dribble at a time. Luckily, there’s a delicious compromise that aims to give home cooks the best of both worlds. Meet Graza, a budding olive oil company that prides itself in creating pure, single-origin oils at a more affordable price point than its competitors. We were skeptical at first, but after sampling the line, we were so impressed with its quality that we had to tell you all about it.

