Happy Friday! We’ve got an exclusive clip from today’s episode of “Daily Blast Live.”. The exclusive clip features actor Joseph Marcell on the Friday, March 11 edition of “Daily Blast Live,” talking about his very first audition for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” his immediate impression of Will Smith and whether he would have predicted the show’s popularity. Marcell said he was instantly taken aback by Will Smith’s approach to the script, but quickly adapted. He told the “Daily Blast Live” that while he had no clue how big the show would become, he knew the man at the lead of the show was an extraordinary talent.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO