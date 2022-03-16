ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I knew I wanted to be in love with the first person I slept with...' These stars lost their virginity to other celebrities

By Bang Showbiz
Chariton Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsually people, and that includes celebrities, choose to keep the details...

www.charitonleader.com

Bossip

‘Fresh Prince’ Actor Joseph Marcell Recalls First Audition With Will Smith, ‘I Knew The Man Leading The Show Was An Extraordinary Talent’

Happy Friday! We’ve got an exclusive clip from today’s episode of “Daily Blast Live.”. The exclusive clip features actor Joseph Marcell on the Friday, March 11 edition of “Daily Blast Live,” talking about his very first audition for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” his immediate impression of Will Smith and whether he would have predicted the show’s popularity. Marcell said he was instantly taken aback by Will Smith’s approach to the script, but quickly adapted. He told the “Daily Blast Live” that while he had no clue how big the show would become, he knew the man at the lead of the show was an extraordinary talent.
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce

Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

LaShun Pace Cause of Death Tragic: Gospel Singer Dead At 60

LaShun Pace, an Atlanta-born gospel singer, has died. She was 60. Her family and management company both confirmed the tragic news in separate statements on Monday. In reports shared by CBS46 and 11Alive's Shiba Russell, people close to Pace revealed that the singer-songwriter passed away after years of enduring health issues.
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
whowhatwear

I'm a Celebrity Personal Shopper—These Are the Most In-Demand Brands of 2022

No item is too hard to hunt down for Gabriel Waller, the in-demand personal shopper who celebs such as Hailey Bieber, Khloé Kardashian, and Lori Harvey have on speed dial to source impossible-to-find fashion pieces. The Prada skort that's going viral? Waller and her team will secure it in the specific shade of green that's sold out everywhere. The Celine coat you regret not buying a few seasons back? She'll track it down, just like she did for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
ComicBook

Friends Star Supports Reboot: "I Would Love to See the 'Now' Version"

The One Where They Reboot? Friends star Lisa Kudrow says she "would love to see" a modernized version of the one sitcom about New York City friends Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Kudrow), Joey (Matt Le Blanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Ross (David Schwimmer). Kudrow played the offbeat Phoebe Buffay across all ten seasons of Friends, which aired 236 episodes between 1994 and 2004 on NBC. At the premiere of her new movie, Disney+ Original Better Nate Than Never, Kudrow was asked about a Friends reboot or revival:
Slate

What I Wish I Knew Before I Started IVF

On this week’s episode of The Waves, we’re talking about infertility treatments–and what happens when they don’t work. The Waves producer Cheyna Roth shares her personal struggles and talks about going through IVF with Slate’s Dear Prudence columnist, Jenée Desmond Harris. They talk about what they wished they had known before starting IVF, how to be a good friend of someone experiencing infertility, and Jenée offers advice on how to cope with IVF. Later in the show, Cheyna talks to author Pamela Mahoney Tsigdinos about the ethics of the infertility industry, what to say to a loved one who is going through treatments, and what it means to be an “IVF survivor,”
Daily Mail

Australian Survivor star Josh Millgate breaks down in tears as he discovers his fiancée Saige is pregnant after receiving an emotional letter from home

Josh Millgate broke down in tears as he discovered his fiancée Saige was pregnant during Sunday night's episode of Australian Survivor. The 31-year-old pilot became emotional after he received a letter from home with an ultrasound inside. He immediately burst into tears after realising he was going to be...
Us Weekly

Chaney Jones Says She’s Not a Kim Kardashian Lookalike After Kanye West Dates: ‘We Don’t Speak About Her’

Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks. “No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between […]
The Independent

Cate Blanchett recalls her husband saying that her film career would be over by the time she was 30

Cate Blanchett has recalled being told that her film career would be over by the time she turned 30. The actor opened up about her experience in the industry during a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast.The Academy Award winner told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett that in her early career she had believed she would return to the theatre.“My husband said to me – and he is so supportive – but Sean [Hayes], you mentioned when I played Queen Elizabeth, that happened… in dog years, I was over the hill by the time I made...
