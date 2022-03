After a tough loss on Thursday night, the Vancouver Canucks set their sights on the Calgary Flames in the first of back-to-back games on the weekend. The Flames were on the second of back-to-backs with travel after falling in a 1-0 loss against the Buffalo Sabres. Both teams were looking for a bounce-back performance and that set up for an exciting Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO