Frank Vatrano's OT goal lifts Panthers past Sharks

Frank Vatrano scored two goals, including the winner just over a minute into overtime, as the visiting Florida Panthers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Panthers and Spencer Knight had 24 saves as Florida improved to 1-1-0 at the start of a season-long seven game road trip. The Panthers had won five consecutive games before hitting the road.

Vatrano’s game-winning shot from the deep slot beat Sharks goalie James Reimer on the glove side. It was Vatrano’s 10th goal of the season. Florida entered the final period down a goal but rallied by outshooting the Sharks 18-3 over the final 20 minutes and overtime.

Logan Couture and Nicolas Meloche each scored first-period goals, but the Sharks could not get their offense going late while missing out on their first three-game winning streak in two months.

Reimer, who missed the last four games while dealing with a lower-body injury, made 31 saves but could not survive the Panthers’ late onslaught.

In a busy first period, Couture gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead 8:19 into the game when he scored his 20th of the season on the power play. It came off a redirection from just in front of the Panthers’ goal. Couture now has nine seasons with at least 20 goals.

Three minutes later, Huberdeau tied the game for the Panthers with a short-handed goal, his 19th score of the season. It was Florida’s NHL-leading ninth short-handed goal of the season.

Meloche put San Jose up 2-1 at 13:58 of the first period when his shot from the top of the right circle beat Knight, even without any traffic in front of the goal.

After a scoreless second period, the Panthers tied the game 2-all at 3:29 of the third period, when Vatrano ripped a rolling puck past Reimer.

Before the game, the Sharks honored longtime standout Joe Thornton with a video tribute. The 42-year-old, who opened the game on the first line for the Panthers, scored 251 goals with 804 assists over 15 seasons in San Jose, during a run that ended in 2019-20.

