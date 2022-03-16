ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Frank Vatrano's OT goal lifts Panthers past Sharks

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Q4WN_0egXHzwA00

EditorsNote: Removes extra word in 4th graf, other edits

Frank Vatrano scored two goals, including the winner just over a minute into overtime, as the visiting Florida Panthers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Panthers and Spencer Knight had 24 saves as Florida improved to 1-1-0 at the start of a season-long seven game road trip. The Panthers had won five consecutive games before hitting the road.

Vatrano’s game-winning shot from the deep slot beat Sharks goalie James Reimer on the glove side. It was Vatrano’s 10th goal of the season. Florida entered the final period down a goal but rallied by outshooting the Sharks 18-3 over the final 20 minutes and overtime.

Logan Couture and Nicolas Meloche each scored first-period goals, but the Sharks could not get their offense going late while missing out on their first three-game winning streak in two months.

Reimer, who missed the last four games while dealing with a lower-body injury, made 31 saves but could not survive the Panthers’ late onslaught.

In a busy first period, Couture gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead 8:19 into the game when he scored his 20th of the season on the power play. It came off a redirection from just in front of the Panthers’ goal. Couture now has nine seasons with at least 20 goals.

Three minutes later, Huberdeau tied the game for the Panthers with a short-handed goal, his 19th score of the season. It was Florida’s NHL-leading ninth short-handed goal of the season.

Meloche put San Jose up 2-1 at 13:58 of the first period when his shot from the top of the right circle beat Knight, even without any traffic in front of the goal.

After a scoreless second period, the Panthers tied the game 2-all at 3:29 of the third period, when Vatrano ripped a rolling puck past Reimer.

Before the game, the Sharks honored longtime standout Joe Thornton with a video tribute. The 42-year-old, who opened the game on the first line for the Panthers, scored 251 goals with 804 assists over 15 seasons in San Jose, during a run that ended in 2019-20.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Huberdeau’s 2 goals lead Panthers past Ducks; Ekblad hurt

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice to pass Olli Jokinen for second place in franchise history, Spencer Knight made 17 saves for his first career shutout, and the Florida Panthers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-0. Joe Thornton had a goal as Florida bounced back after its seven-game point streak ended against Vegas on Thursday. But the Panthers lost defenseman Aaron Ekblad to a lower-body injury in the first period. John Gibson allowed three goals on 42 shots, and the Ducks dropped to 0-4-2 in their past six games.
NHL
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Dahlin’s OT Goal Lifts Sabres Over Canucks 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin scored 48 seconds into overtime, leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Skinner scored in regulation for the Sabres who have won four of their last five games. Craig Anderson made 30 saves for his 20th win. J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Bo Horvat scored a power-play in the second period for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko stopped 26 shots. Vancouver has lost three straight and finished its seven-game homestand 2-3-2.
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

370K+
Followers
302K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy