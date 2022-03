Buying a home can be a complicated enough process when you're unfamiliar with who to consult and when. This gets even more complex if you're new to the market where you're planning to settle down. However, as overwhelming as it can be to fund a purchase as big as a new house, there are many people out there who can help. That's why it's important to know about the roles of mortgage brokers, lenders, and loan officers.

