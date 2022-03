5 Things to Know About Baby Shark Live Coming to Yakima. There are a few songs that parents dread hearing. Wheels on the Bus comes to mind instantly for me. Monkeys and Bananas is another song that I couldn't stand hearing but those two songs made my little daughter Willow's heart so happy so I played them over and over again on YouTube back in the day. When the song, "Baby Shark" leaped onto the scene, at first I was annoyed AF. But then the song grew on me and I fell in love with it. Willow is now 11 years old and officially too old to go, but if she were a few years younger she would be ecstatic at the news that Baby Shark Live is coming to Yakima!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO