ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Billy Crystal’s Kids: Meet The Actor’s Two Grown Daughters

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fNnK5_0egX9yjI00
Bart Sherkow/Shutterstock

Here’s everything you need to know about actor and comedian Billy Crystal’s two daughters, Jennifer and Lindsay, who’ve both worked in show business.

After tying the knot on June 4, 1970, actor and comedian Billy Crystal and his wife Janice Crystal settled down to welcome two daughters, Jennifer Crystal Foley and Lindsay Crystal. Although the family likes to keep things pretty laid back and out of the spotlight, both women have appeared on the red carpet with their father and worked in show business as well, following after both mom and dad’s footsteps.

Find out more about Billy’s two girls below!

Jennifer Crystal Foley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ft2OG_0egX9yjI00
Billy Crystal with his eldest daughter (Debby Wong/Shutterstock).

Jennifer Crystal Foley was born January 26, 1973 in Los Angeles and grew up in Hollywood under her father’s movie star status. Although she likes to keep things pretty low-key and out of the spotlight these days, Jennifer has dabbled in acting here and there, first appearing in the sequel to her father’s famous flick, City Slickers, as a jogger in City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold. She also appeared in her dad’s 1997 comedy Fathers’ Day where he co-starred with Robin Williams and 2002’s A Midsummer Night’s Rave.

Jennifer really made her acting mark in several popular TV shows of the ’90s and 2000s, with guest roles on Beverly Hills, 90210, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, and more. She had more prominent roles in ABC’s Once and Again and the medical drama House.

Amid her acting career, Jennifer graduated from Northwestern University in Chicago in Evanston, Illinois in 1994. She married her college boyfriend, Michael Foley, in September 2000 and they share two daughters together, Ella Ryan, and Dylan Frances, born in 2003 and 2006, respectively.

Lindsay Crystal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X14Aa_0egX9yjI00
Lindsay Crystal (Debby Wong/Shutterstock).

Born October 21, 1977 in Los Angeles, California, Lindsay Crystal also followed in her father’s footsteps, making her big screen debut as Holly Robbins in Billy’s hit 1991 movie City Slickers. Lindsay also acted in the sequel, City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, and went on to appear in a couple other movies and TV.

Shortly after, however, Lindsay made the transition to work behind the camera, further following in her producer mother’s footsteps. According to her website, Lindsay is a director, producer, and writer, and has won many awards in that realm. She’s produced and directed projects for HBO, NBC, Comedy Central, Crooked Media, and more, and also served as a producer of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, winning four Emmy awards with the rest of the team during her tenure.

Moreover, Lindsay’s HBO feature documentary, My Uncle Berns, was an official selection at the Tribeca Film Festival. She also directed her dad and actress Helen Mirren in When Harry Met Sally 2, a humorous short for Funny or Die.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Rumer Willis, 33, Embraces Eric Dane, 49, After Lunch At Exclusive San Vicente Bungalows – Photos

The pair sparked romance speculation as they wrapped their arms around each other, while Eric placed a kiss on Rumer’s head. New couple alert? Rumer Willis and Eric Dane sparked romance speculation when they were spotted getting quite close in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 12). The House Bunny actress, 33, and the Euphoria star, 49, shared a hug outside the ultra-exclusive San Vincente Bungalows, which attracts celebrities for its strict privacy policies. The rumor mill churned even faster when Eric placed a kiss on Rumer’s head!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Rob Lowe’s Sons: Meet The Actor’s Two Kids, John & Matthew

The ‘Brat Pack’ member is the proud papa of two amazing children. Meet Rob’s sons John and Matthew here!. Rob Lowe has had a massively successful career in Hollywood, starting off as a member of the “Brat Pack” with such iconic 1980s films as The Outsiders, St. Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night. He later scored a new legion of fans with his comedic roles in Tommy Boy and Parks and Recreation. Along the way, he even picked up an Emmy nomination for his work in the TV drama The West Wing.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
State
Illinois State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
DoYouRemember?

The Real Reason Dick York Left ‘Bewitched’

The great Dick York was best known and well-loved for his long-suffering mortal role of Darrin Stephens on the long-running magical sitcom, Bewitched. This high-strung normal fella was living with a witch —unaware of the chaos he was in for. And somehow, in this fantastical world, Dick York gave us an everyman. A gangly guy who loved his wife as much as he hated intimate moments with his mother-in-law. Ya know, a basic Saturday. And many people think the magic left the show, along with Dick York, in season 6 and beyond… losing his sharp comic timing, and chemistry with Elizabeth Montgomery. So why did Dick York depart an extremely successful sitcom, and how much pain was the actor suffering through while hitting his mark?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Madonna Steps Out With Once Estranged Son Rocco, 21, & He Looks Just Like Dad Guy Ritchie

The Material Girl and her handsome son were dressed to the nines as they enjoyed a dinner at the famed Harry’s Bar in London. Bonding time! Madonna looked every inch the proud mama as she was spotted on a rare date with her son Rocco Ritchie. The iconic pop superstar, 63, stepped out with the handsome 21-year-old for a fun night out at the famed Harry’s Bar in London on Friday (March 4), as seen in photos here, via the Daily Mail. The adorable snaps prove there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy Ritchie, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Bruce Willis Seeing Red Over Ex Demi Moore Making Nice With Former Beau Ashton Kutcher After He Humiliated Her

Now that Demi Moore is back on good terms with Ashton Kutcher, it’s vexing her other ex Bruce Willis. A source tells OK! the G.I. Jane star, 59 — who dumped Kutcher in 2011 after he cheated on her with a much-younger woman — recently filmed an AT&T Super Bowl commercial with his current wife, Mila Kunis, whom he hooked up with the following year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Billy Crystal
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Jon Stewart
LiveScience

Did Elizabeth Taylor really have violet eyes?

The actress Elizabeth Taylor is primarily remembered for her passionate performances in numerous films, such as 1963's Cleopatra and 1958's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof as well as her marriage to Richard Burton and her love of diamonds. Due to her immense talent as an actress, she was a captivating screen presence and audiences often found themselves hypnotized by her famous violet eyes. But did Elizabeth Taylor really have violet eyes?
CELEBRITIES
Ledger-Enquirer

Who Is Tiger Woods Dating? Meet Erica Herman, the Golfer’s Longtime Girlfriend

Tiger Woods (real name Eldrick Tont Woods) hasn’t had as much luck in love as he has on the green, but the world-renowned golfer has seemingly met his match in his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman. After years of dating, and after Tiger’s harrowing rollover car crash in February 2021, the pair seem closer than ever. Here’s everything we know about Tiger’s girlfriend.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Really Didn’t Like Wearing Shea’s Hat: Here’s Why

In westerns, the way you dress says a lot about you as a cowboy or wrangler. And “1883” star Sam Elliott didn’t approve of the hat he wore as Shea Brennan. That cowboy hat is a key part of the ensemble, and Elliott knows that. Heck, the man has starred in enough westerns to know cowboy hats better than almost anyone. So Elliott opened to Marc Maron on his WTF Podcast about his disappointment with the headwear.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Nypd Blue#Abc#House
Deadline

Alan Ladd Jr. Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Braveheart’ Producer, ‘Star Wars’ Shepherd & Former Exec At Fox, MGM/UA Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Alan Ladd Jr, the veteran film producer who won a Best Picture Oscar for Braveheart, commissioned George Lucas to write Star Wars and was an influential executive for Fox and MGM/United Artists, died today, his family said. He was 84. His daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones, who directed the 2017 feature documentary Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies wrote on social media: “With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that on March 2, 2022, Alan Ladd, Jr. died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed. His impact...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ben Stiller’s Daughter Ella, 19, Felt He Was ‘Not There’ During Her Childhood: It’s ‘Hard to Hear’

A tough truth. Ben Stiller is reconciling with the fact that his 19-year-old daughter, Ella, doesn’t think he was present during her childhood. “She’s pretty articulate about it, and sometimes it’s stuff that I don’t want to hear. It’s hard to hear,” the actor, 56, told Esquire in an interview published on Tuesday, February 22. “Because it’s me not being there in the ways that I saw my parents not being there. And I had always thought, ‘Well, I won’t do that.’”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 13, Shows Off Pink Streak Hair & Is Taller Than Mom In New Photos

Halle rocked a low-key outfit as she wrapped her arm around her adorable teen daughter in the rare photo of the pair. They grow up so fast! Case in point — Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla is already towering over her mom! The Oscar winner, 55, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her 13-year-old girl on Saturday (Feb. 26) and it was obvious the teen has some height on Halle. Whether it was the thick-heeled shoes or simply nature giving her those extra inches, Nahla looked adorable hanging on to her famous mom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Syracuse.com

Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child; ‘16 and Pregnant’ star dies; more: Buzz

“Mother!” star Jennifer Lawrence is officially a mom. TMZ reports the 31-year-old Oscar-winning “Hunger Games” actress gave birth to her first child in Los Angeles County, months after she confirmed she was pregnant. The baby’s gender, name and exact date of birth have not been announced, but sources told TMZ she had a baby shower at the end of January. It’s the first kid for JLaw and her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney. The couple get married in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘Otis the Drunk’ Actor Hal Smith Before and After ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

You know that an actor has made a special connection with the audience when, even though he or she wasn’t a series regular, they’re completely associated with the show and you can’t think of it without thinking of them. Remember Paul Lynde as Uncle Arthur on Bewitched? He was beloved for that role, but what most people don’t seem to realize is that he was only in 11 of the 274 episodes produced. And then there’s Hal Smith, who brought Otis Campbell (aka “Otis the Drunk”) to life on The Andy Griffith Show, but he was only in 32 out of 249 episodes of that show. Now that’s star power!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake & Jack Harlow Are Living Their Best Lives In Turks & Caicos

It's lit in Turks & Caicos now that Drake and Jack Harlow have linked for an island vacation. The pair of hitmakers know how to travel in style as they're afforded all of the luxuries that come with being a chart-topping, global superstar, and they shared a few photos and videos of their fun in the sun. Fans have been enjoying both rappers revealing private moments that include them playfully trolling one another.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
160K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy