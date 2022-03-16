ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Harmon scores 19 to carry Oregon over Utah St. 83-72 in NIT

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN, Utah — De’Vion Harmon posted 19 points as Oregon got past Utah State 83-72...

ktvz.com

The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MY 103.5

Montana State Falls to Texas Tech in NCAA Tournament

The No. 14 seed Montana State University men's basketball team has been eliminated from the NCAA Tournament following a 97-62 loss to No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the first round on Friday. The game marked Montana State's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 26 years. From the beginning...
BOZEMAN, MT
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
FOX Sports

Lohner scores 20 to carry BYU past LBSU 93-72 in NIT

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Caleb Lohner had a career-high 20 points as BYU easily defeated Long Beach State 93-72 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night. Lohner made 9 of 11 shots. Gideon George had 16 points for BYU (23-10). Alex Barcello added 14 points and Fousseyni Traore...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTVZ

Oregon aide Chris Crutchfield returns to Omaha for Mavs job

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Oregon assistant coach Chris Crutchfield has been hired as the new head men’s basketball coach at Omaha. He was a two-sport athlete for the Mavericks in the 1990s. Athletic director Adrian Dowell announced Crutchfield’s hiring less than two weeks after longtime coach Derrin Hansen was fired after a second straight five-win season. Crutchfield played football and basketball for the Mavericks and was an assistant in basketball in 1995-96. Crutchfield was head coach at Division II East Central (Oklahoma) for one season before he joined Dana Altman’s Oregon staff this season.
OMAHA, NE
KTVZ

Ohio State puts clamps on Loyola Chicago in 54-41 NCAA win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored 16 points, Big Ten Freshman of the Year Malaki Branham added 14 and seventh-seeded Ohio State shut down 10th-seeded Loyola Chicago from start to finish, winning 54-41 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes advanced to play either Villanova or Delaware on Sunday in the South Region while preventing another March run by the Ramblers. Loyola shot 27% from the floor. Braden Norris led Loyola with 14 points but star Lucas Williamson finished with four points on 1-of-10 shooting. Loyola failed to advance out of the first round after reaching the Sweet 16 last season and the Final Four in 2018.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Jacob Young
Pyramid

BYU baseball opens WCC play with 6-2 win at Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon — A three-run fifth inning–combined with an outstanding pitching performance by starter Jack Sterner–gave BYU a 6-2 win over Portland in the opening game of West Coast Conference play at Joe Etzel Field on Thursday. “Jack really did a real nice job tonight,” said BYU...
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Former College Football Running Back Found Dead At 24

DeJon Packer, a former San Jose State running back, was found dead in his home over the weekend. He was 24 years old. Per ABC7 News, an off-duty police officer found Packer in his South Bay home on Sunday. The football program’s head coach, Brent Brennan, grieved the loss with the rest of the community.
SAN JOSE, CA
#Nit#Aggies#Justin Bean

