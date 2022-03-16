Inditex says 2021 net profit more than doubled from 2020

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Inditex is supersizing its business as sales gather momentum post-Omicron, and consumer confidence returns despite rising retail prices. The Spanish fast-fashion giant, parent of brands including Zara, Massimo Dutti and Stradivarius, said that fiscal 2022 has begun with a bang: sales between Feb. 1 and March 13 were up 33 percent compared with the same period in 2021. They were 21 percent higher than the record pre-COVID-19 levels of 2019.More from WWDSeivson RTW Fall 2022Harunobumurata RTW Fall 2022Irenisa RTW Fall 2022 The company, which saw sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 slow due...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO