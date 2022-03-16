ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The NBA World Reacts to Michael Wilbon’s Viral Rant

Michael Wilbon, a long-time ESPN commentator, is trending after comments he made on Sunday about Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Following the Nets’ win over the Knicks on Sunday afternoon, Michael Wilbon went off on Durant and Irving.

Irving was unable to participate in Sunday’s game at Barclays Center due to a lack of vaccinations. He was, however, able to attend the game due to recent New York City rules. Irving sat courtside, cheering for his teammates.

Following the game, Durant took a dig at New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, implying that he needed help.

Sports fans seem to be split on how they feel about Wilbon’s controversial comments.

One of the people on ESPN called Wilbon and said that he was sorry for what he had done.

“I love my man Wilbon but I thought this was about science. How does the science explain Kyrie being allowed to sit courtside with no mask on, dap his teammates up but can not play?” Williams tweeted on Monday.

It’s a good and fair point.

