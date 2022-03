Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas has been working the phones trying to find a trade partner that will give him the perfect defenseman to add to his team. A blueliner who ideally will be on the roster for more than just the rest of this regular season and Stanley Cup playoff run. Someone who brings experience, but is a team guy, who can build instant chemistry and mesh well in the dressing room. A defenseman who isn’t a liability in their own end, doesn’t mind using their body to help block shots and keeps opponents out of the front of the net. If they have a little bit of nasty, Dubas and company would love to see it. The Maple Leafs have been talking trade with several teams, let’s examine a few defensemen being heavily linked to Toronto.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO