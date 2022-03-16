Women's World Cup: Dean takes two wickets in three balls

Ben Stokes powered a pulsating 120 from 128 balls before Matthew Fisher picked up a wicket with his second ball on debut as England retained control of the second Test against West Indies on day two in Barbados. Stokes' brutal hitting - which saw him to a first Test century...
CRYSTAL PALACE sensation Marc Guehi has been called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad, after some impressive performances for the Eagles. The 21-year-old centre back, who was signed from Chelsea for £20million, could make his Three Lions debut with friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast to come. It's perhaps...
Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; Text commentary and match highlights on the BBC Sport website and mobile app. In-form France host struggling England in Paris on Saturday night aiming to win their first...
The West Indies recovered from a batting collapse to defeat Bangladesh by just four runs in Tauranga, as the two sides played out a rollercoaster first ODI meeting. A defiant unbeaten 53 from Shemaine Campbelle saw the Windies recover from 70-7 to post 140 as Bangladesh's spinners hurt the middle order.
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & follow live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app. Listen to the Rugby Breakfast Show live from Dublin on BBC Radio Scotland from 10:00 GMT on Saturday. Captain Stuart...
India 134 all out (36.2 overs): Mandhana 35, Dean 4-23, Shrubsole 2-20 England 136-6 (31.2 overs): Knight 53*, Sciver 45, Meghna 3-22 Rejuvenated England breathed life into their World Cup defence with a four-wicket hammering of India in Mount Maunganui. The holders were transformed from the team riddled with errors...
New Zealand 228 (47.5 overs): Devine 93, Ismail 3-27, Khaka 3-31 South Africa 229-8 (49.3 overs): Wolvaardt 67, Luus 51, Kapp 34*. Marizanne Kapp was again the hero as South Africa came through to beat New Zealand by two wickets in yet another tight finish at the Women's World Cup.
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and mobile app. French-born Ange...
Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap has tested positive for Covid 10 days before the start of the Women's Six Nations. Lillicrap was due to attend the official launch of the tournament in London on Wednesday but had to withdraw in the morning. The number eight, 34, has travelled home and will...
Coach Aliou Cisse has largely maintained the squad that helped Senegal clinch their maiden Nations Cup title for the 2022 World Cup play-off against Egypt. Cisse named a 26-man squad on Friday for two-legged play-off between the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation finalists, for a spot at the global showpiece event in Qatar.
Manchester United's links with a £90m move for England captain Harry Kane depend on Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino - his former boss at Tottenham Hotspur - becoming the new Red Devils manager. (GiveMeSport), external. The Red Devils have approached Borussia Dortmund over a move for 26-year-old Switzerland defender...
Jack Leach and Ben Stokes took a wicket each on the third morning in Barbados as England made steady progress in their attempt to establish a winning position in the second Test against the West Indies. The tourists knew they would be facing an arduous time in the field after...
England have dropped Max Malins for their final Six Nations match against France in Paris on Saturday. Malins has been ever-present through the championship on the wing for Eddie Jones' side, but has missed out on a spot in the 28-man squad. With Malins omitted, Elliot Daly looks primed to be selected on the wing while Luke Northmore, Louis Lynagh and George Furbank have also all travelled to France.
DUBLIN (AP) — England lock Charlie Ewels was suspended for three matches on Wednesday after being sent off against Ireland in the Six Nations last weekend. Ewels will miss England’s last-round match against France in Paris on Saturday, and two games for his Bath club this month. At...
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland & follow live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app. Gregor Townsend has defended his decision to drop Finn Russell to the bench for Scotland's final Six Nations game away to Ireland on Saturday, saying it is the "right time" for Blair Kinghorn to start at number 10.
Patrice Evra has announced he will make his boxing debut against American YouTube star Adam Saleh on undercard of Martyn Ford's heavyweight clash with the 'Iranian Hulk'. Former Manchester United and France defender Evra won numerous pieces of silverware during his football career, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League, but has never fought professionally.
