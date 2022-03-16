ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Women's World Cup: Dean takes two wickets in three balls

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOff-spinner Charlie Dean takes two wickets in an...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Six Nations 2022: France v England match preview, team news & key stats

Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; Text commentary and match highlights on the BBC Sport website and mobile app. In-form France host struggling England in Paris on Saturday night aiming to win their first...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England
BBC

Cricket World Cup: England beat India to keep hopes alive

India 134 all out (36.2 overs): Mandhana 35, Dean 4-23, Shrubsole 2-20 England 136-6 (31.2 overs): Knight 53*, Sciver 45, Meghna 3-22 Rejuvenated England breathed life into their World Cup defence with a four-wicket hammering of India in Mount Maunganui. The holders were transformed from the team riddled with errors...
SPORTS
BBC

Cricket World Cup: South Africa beat New Zealand in thriller

New Zealand 228 (47.5 overs): Devine 93, Ismail 3-27, Khaka 3-31 South Africa 229-8 (49.3 overs): Wolvaardt 67, Luus 51, Kapp 34*. Marizanne Kapp was again the hero as South Africa came through to beat New Zealand by two wickets in yet another tight finish at the Women's World Cup.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Italy make two changes to face Wales

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and mobile app. French-born Ange...
WORLD
BBC

Transfer news: Kane move depends on Pochettino future

Manchester United's links with a £90m move for England captain Harry Kane depend on Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino - his former boss at Tottenham Hotspur - becoming the new Red Devils manager. (GiveMeSport), external. The Red Devils have approached Borussia Dortmund over a move for 26-year-old Switzerland defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Six Nations: England's Max Malins misses out on France clash as Eddie Jones switches up squad

England have dropped Max Malins for their final Six Nations match against France in Paris on Saturday. Malins has been ever-present through the championship on the wing for Eddie Jones' side, but has missed out on a spot in the 28-man squad. With Malins omitted, Elliot Daly looks primed to be selected on the wing while Luke Northmore, Louis Lynagh and George Furbank have also all travelled to France.
WORLD
The Associated Press

6N: England lock Ewels issued 3-game ban for red card

DUBLIN (AP) — England lock Charlie Ewels was suspended for three matches on Wednesday after being sent off against Ireland in the Six Nations last weekend. Ewels will miss England’s last-round match against France in Paris on Saturday, and two games for his Bath club this month. At...
WORLD
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Ireland v Scotland - Finn Russell benched as visitors make two changes

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland & follow live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app. Gregor Townsend has defended his decision to drop Finn Russell to the bench for Scotland's final Six Nations game away to Ireland on Saturday, saying it is the "right time" for Blair Kinghorn to start at number 10.
WORLD
SPORTbible

Patrice Evra Confirms His Opponent For His Boxing Debut On The Undercard Of Martyn Ford v 'The Iranian Hulk'

Patrice Evra has announced he will make his boxing debut against American YouTube star Adam Saleh on undercard of Martyn Ford's heavyweight clash with the 'Iranian Hulk'. Former Manchester United and France defender Evra won numerous pieces of silverware during his football career, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League, but has never fought professionally.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy