Women's World Cup: Dean takes two wickets in three balls

England have dropped Max Malins for their final Six Nations match against France in Paris on Saturday. Malins has been ever-present through the championship on the wing for Eddie Jones' side, but has missed out on a spot in the 28-man squad. With Malins omitted, Elliot Daly looks primed to be selected on the wing while Luke Northmore, Louis Lynagh and George Furbank have also all travelled to France.

