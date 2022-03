One of the things I was surprised to discover when I moved here was that after signing up with the city for water, sewer, and trash and our can was delivered--there was only one can. I'm used to there always being two cans. One for trash, and a blue one for recycling. Paper, glass, plastic, cardboard, etc that is separate from the trash receptacle. When you are throwing things away in your kitchen you have two garbage cans. One for each-trash and recyclables. So it's been a slight adjustment coming to an area where you don't separate them for pickup in front of your house.

ODESSA, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO